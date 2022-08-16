Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

