Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,979,254 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SE stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

