Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $422,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

AA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

