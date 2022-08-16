Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $475,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBW stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48.

