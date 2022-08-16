Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

