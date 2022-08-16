Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $113,403,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in SmartRent by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock worth $7,622,728 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartRent Stock Down 14.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.03.

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.07. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.23 and a 1 year high of 15.14.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

