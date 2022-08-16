Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.
In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
