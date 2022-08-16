Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ceragon Networks worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

