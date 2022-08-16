Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

