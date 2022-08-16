Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 746,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

