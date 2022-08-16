Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 405 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Performance

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

MAS opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

