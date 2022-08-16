Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,716 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

