Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $989,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.
Novavax Trading Up 2.0 %
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
