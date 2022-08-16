Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 398,704 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNF opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

