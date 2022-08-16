Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

FOX stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.