Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,695 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 378,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.