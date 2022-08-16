GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock worth $1,481,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE GDDY opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

