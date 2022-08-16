Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.10 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.