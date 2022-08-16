W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

