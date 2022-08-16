Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

