Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CVX stock opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

