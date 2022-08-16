Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $1.28 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NVCR stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $143.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

