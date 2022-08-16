Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

