Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $289,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

