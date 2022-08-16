Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LH opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.