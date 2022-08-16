Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.0 %

XM stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

