Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 34,151 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

