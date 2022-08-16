Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,561 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

