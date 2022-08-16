Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864,380 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.36% of Denison Mines worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Denison Mines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,593,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 111,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $956.93 million, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines Profile

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

