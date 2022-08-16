Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

