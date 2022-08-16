Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

