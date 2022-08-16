HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,304,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

