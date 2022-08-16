Core Scientific, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CORZ. Cowen raised their target price on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.73.

CORZ opened at 3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.36. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $10,251,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

