Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

NYSE HR opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.