Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,285.79

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,285.79 ($27.62) and last traded at GBX 2,980 ($36.01), with a volume of 50967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,992 ($36.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,973.61. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

About Schroders

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.