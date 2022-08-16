Brokers Set Expectations for EnerSys’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 139.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

