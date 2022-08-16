Enigma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,040.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $213,947.81 and approximately $150,040.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00222582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

