Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $7.02 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

