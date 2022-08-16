Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Better Choice Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Better Choice
Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.
