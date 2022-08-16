Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Better Choice Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 187,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

