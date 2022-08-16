VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.