VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.