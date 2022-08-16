DNotes Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (NOTE) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $5,134.84 and $1.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.

Buying and Selling DNotes

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

