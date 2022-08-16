Neovasc’s (NVCN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Neovasc Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.71 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.30.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
