Kangal (KANGAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Kangal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kangal has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Kangal has a market cap of $378,805.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KANGALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.