The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

