Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

HBAN stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

