CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $389,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

