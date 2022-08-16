Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

