12,780 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

