Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,644 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

