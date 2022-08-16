Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $270.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.